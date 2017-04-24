Mason Robinson tossed the first perfect game in Murray State history Sunday, as the Racer softball team topped Belmont 8-0 in six innings on Senior Day at Racer Field in Murray.

Robinson retired each of the 18 batters she faced in the game and finished the six-inning contest with a strikeout.

She also helped out her own cause in the field by assisting on five putouts.

Robinson’s feat Sunday marks the first perfect game in MSU history and is only the third no-hitter since the program’s inception in 2010.

In addition, the win in the game gave Robinson 20 on the year, tying her with CheyAnne Gaskey from 2015 for most wins in a season.

