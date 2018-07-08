A Perry County man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for filing false Federal Individual Tax Returns.

41-year-old Joel Anthony Bunch of Clifton pled guilty on November 20, 2017, to one count of filing a false U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for tax year 2013.

At the time, Bunch owned Bunch Forest Products in Clifton and was the sole person responsible for the business record keeping.

Bunch’s sentencing is based on his underreporting gross receipts on U.S. Corporation Income Tax Returns for the tax years 2010 through 2013, as well as underreporting gross receipts on his Schedule C, Profit or Loss from Business on his U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2010 through 2013, in the amount of $555,572, resulting in unreported corporate and individual income tax of $129,527.

Bunch has been sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal prison followed by one year of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $129,527 in restitution to the IRS, a result of his failing to pay taxes on all of his income.

