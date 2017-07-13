The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported this morning that an individual jumped from a bridge into the Tennessee River at a work zone in Ledbetter.

District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said an inspection crew was working on the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge, when a car reportedly pulled behind some restricted cones into the work area.

Inspectors told McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies that the driver then jumped from the vehicle, ran over to the bridge railing and jumped into the water.

Crew members immediately called 911 to report the incident.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating at the scene.