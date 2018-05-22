A former Tennessee Governor has his sights set on the soon to be vacated Senate Seat of Republican Bob Corker, who has announced his retirement.

Democratic hopeful Phil Bredesen says he made the decision to run after seeing the current state of inefficient in Washington

With a lack of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, Mr. Bredesen says he is willing to work across party lines if elected.

Mr. Bredesen says he differs from Republican candidate, Tennessee’s 7th District Representative Marsha Blackburn, in that he is willing to make compromises for the greater good of the country.

Bredesen announced he would run for Bob Corker’s open seat in the Senate December of last year.