The University of Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer has signed a four-year contract, Chancellor Beverly Davenport announced Thursday. He took over as UT’s Director of Athletics on Dec. 1st of last year.

Fulmer wasted no time during his four months as the head of athletics at Rocky Top, bringing in two new head coaches to the university. Fulmer finalized a deal that made Jeremy Pruitt the 26th head coach at Tennessee. Then on January 10th, he introduced Eva Rackham as UT’s new volleyball coach.

Fulmer said in a statement from utsports.com that he is very grateful to Chancellor Davenport for the opportunity to continue to serve “our outstanding university and its proud legacy.”