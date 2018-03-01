A scary moment occurred near the end of the First Region boys basketball game last night at Murray State, featuring Fulton County and Mayfield.

Pilots sophomore forward Cameron Cole collapsed shortly after leaving the floor, near his teams bench.

First responders in the crowd began immediate attention to Cole, who was initially unconscious.

Ambulance personnel were called to the scene, with Cole transported to Murray-Calloway County hospital.

Fulton County High School principal Ellen Murphy told Thunderbolt News that Cole was released shortly after midnight, and was placed on a heart monitor.

Ms. Murphy said he had just returned to school after being diagnosed with strep.

The game was suspended for approximately 15 minutes, with play resuming for the final 26-seconds.

Mayfield defeated Fulton County 82-59 in the game.