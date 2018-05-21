Fulton County High School basketball player Dre Smith will continue his education and playing days in Paducah.

Smith signed with West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Monday, and will play with the West Kentucky Stars.

Smith was the First District “Player of the Year” and a selection to the First Region “All-Purchase Team”.

Smith was recruited by The Stars coach Mike Chumbler, who is the son of Hall of Fame coach Billy Chumbler.

The two year school has a 25 game schedule each season, and plays their home games on the Community and Technical College campus.