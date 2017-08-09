One day after Obion County Budget Committee members nixed an earlier approved plan of a seven-dollar wheel tax, Finance Committee members voiced their concern over the move.

On Monday, Budget members agreed to allow school resource officers at Obion County Central and South Fulton to return back to the Sheriff’s Department, at a savings of $120,000, while Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder agreed to begin funding his two K-9 officers from the Drug Fund at a cost also of around $120,000.

At the beginning of Tuesday afternoon’s Finance Committee meeting at the County Office Building, board member Danny Jowers expressed his displeasure at the change in the Fiscal Year budget plan.

South Fulton Police Chief Andy Crocker, who is a Finance Committee board member, said he was disappointed that the school’s could now lose the security and safety of having an officer on site.

Sheriff Vastbinder was at the meeting and was asked by the board to comment on the work of the School Resource Officers.

The new financial budget proposal concerning the School Resource Officers, K-9 officers and acceptance of one-cent from debt service, will be addressed at the full County Commission meeting on August 21st.