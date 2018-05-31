Negotiations are still underway to build a new Amtrak passenger station in Fulton.

After over a year of fundraising and planning to replace the current outdated location, local officials still remain positive about the plan for a new modern facility.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Fulton County Transit Executive Director Kenny Etherton updated the status of the project.

Despite approval from all parties that a new passenger building is needed, Etherton said the process of reaching agreements is all that halts construction.

Etherton said he could not put a timetable on the actual building of the facility, but said the project is “do-able”.