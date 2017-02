Take a dive and start “Freezin’ for a Reason” at the 6th Annual Polar Plunge Saturday at 1 at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City.

Registration for this event begins at noon and the Polar Plunge benefits the Special Olympics organization.

A minimum of a $50 donation gives each participant a long-sleeved Plunge t-shirt, and also lunch for the day.

Thunderbolt Radio is a sponsor of this event and more information is available at polarplungetn dot com