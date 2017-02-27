A Mayfield woman faces multiple charges following a police chase that saw speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were initially called to a home where 48 year old Michelle Hayes was attempting to break-in.

Responding officers learned that Hayes had left the residence driving a Lexus, and was under the influence of drugs.

After receiving a report of Hayes entering Mayfield at a high rate of speed, deputies saw her make a u-turn and drive toward McCracken County at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour.

Sheriff’s reports said spike strips were able to flatten three of the tires on the vehicle in Lone Oak, with a McCracken County deputy intentionally striking the Hayes car near Paducah to stop the pursuit.

Reports said both the Hayes vehicle and deputies cruiser, caught fire after the crash.

Hayes was arrested on multiple charges, that included wanton endangerment, reckless driving and fleeing and evading.