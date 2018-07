The Mayfield Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

Police Chief Nathan Kent says an 8-month-old was found dead inside its home in the Garden Apartments around 11:00 Sunday morning.

Kent says his department is being assisted in the investigation by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Madisonville.

