A man who walked away from his court appearance in Fulton County last week, has been apprehended with additional charges issued.

Fulton Police reports said officers, along with a sheriff’s deputy, went to a residence on Fairview Street and located 40 year old Monyal Smith, of South Fulton, hiding underneath a pile of clothes.

When taken into custody on a Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, officers found a glass methamphetamine pipe containing white residue in Smith’s pocket.

He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A woman at the home, 45 year old Tara Wilkinson, was arrested on charges of 2nd degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, after telling officers that Smith was not at the location.