Police officers in Hickman continue to investigate the burglary of the Little General Store this past Saturday.

Police Chief Tony Grogan said at around 12:15 Saturday morning, surveillance video showed two white males, with coverings on part of their faces, entering the store and taking cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The two fled the store on foot just as officers arrived at the scene, with a trail of dropped tobacco items found on the Union City Highway.

Chief Grogan said it appears the two subjects were waiting for the employees to close the business and leave, before entering through a back door.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to contact the Hickman Police Department.