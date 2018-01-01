The AP is reporting two police officers and a civilian have been injured after shots were fired at a party at the Douglas Club in Newbern.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that two officers with the Newbern Police Department responded to a disturbance call about 3 a.m. Monday at the night spot on North Grayson Street which was having a New Year’s Eve party.

The release says shots were being fired when the officers arrived. Both officers and a civilian were shot. The TBI says all were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions were not available.

Family members told Thunderbolt Radio one of the police officers was shot in the back and has undergone surgery to repair his colon while another officer was shot in the foot and is expected to be released. A third person was also shot. His condition is not known. The night club was known for drawing patrons from outside the Dyer County area.

The TBI is investigating the shooting at the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman. The agency will give him its findings for review.