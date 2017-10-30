The Martin Police Department has been actively investigating a homicide that was discovered on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at approx. 9:13 am. Mrs. Barbara J. Higgs was discovered deceased inside of her residence located at 146 Brooks Drive, Martin, TN. At that time, a law enforcement BOLO was issued for a person of interest, her husband, Eric D. Higgs, also of 146 Brooks Drive in Martin.

On Sunday, October 29, 2017 at approx. 3:53 pm, Martin Police Department received information that the Higgs subject may have been located in Mississippi and been involved in a police pursuit and an officer involved shooting. Currently, the Martin Police Department is awaiting an official statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation regarding the details of this incident. When that information is obtained by the Martin Police Department, we will be releasing a written press release in regards to this situation.