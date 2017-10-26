Martin Police and other law officers are continuing their search for 46 year old Eric Higgs who is wanted for questioning in the death of his wife.

Martin Police have issued a “be on the look out” or BOLO call for Mr. Higgs who may be driving a white Audi Sedan automobile.

Barbara Williams Higgs, a Weakley County Health Department employee was found dead in her home on Brooks Drive in Martin Wednesday morning after a welfare check was called in.

Police found her body inside the home. Details of her death have not been released. An autopsy is being conducted on Mrs. Higgs body.

