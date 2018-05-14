Jackson police are still seeking information about an individual and vehicle, involved in a bank robbery on Friday.

Police reports said at approximately 4:30 Friday afternoon, a white male wearing a long sleeved shirt, camouflage pants and a ball cap, entered the Bank of Jackson on West University Parkway, and took an undetermined amount of cash.

The man was last observed getting into a late model black Tahoe or Suburban with a tan bottom.

The suspect was described as being about forty years of age and approximately 6’0” tall with dark unkept hair.

Police say no injuries were associated with the crime.

Anyone who sees this vehicle, or has other information about the crime, is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.