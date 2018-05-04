Investigators with the Jackson Police Department continue to investigate a theft that occurred at a jewelry store.

Police reports said on April 27th, surveillance video captured a slim build, black male who was approximately 5’10”-to-6’00” tall, stealing several pairs of diamond earrings from the counter at Littles Jewelers on Vann Drive.

The suspect indicated to the clerk that he was interested in purchasing a pair of diamond earrings, then grabbed the display and fled.

He was last observed getting into a silver colored, four door hatchback style vehicle believed to be a Mercedes-Benz.

The vehicle was last observed heading toward the 45 By-Pass.