Tennessee State Police are seeking information on the wherabouts of a man with warrants in 3 counties.

39 year old Darren Ray Walton is wanted for numerous counts, including theft and burglary.

He has 6 warrants on file in Weakley County for charges of theft, evading arrest and criminal impersonation. He also has 3 warrants in Montgomery County and 4 in Dickson County.

He is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his wherabouts, you are irged to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.