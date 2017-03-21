Jackson police are seeking the identity of a man who may be responsible for a skimmer device that was located on a gasoline pump.

Investigators located the skimmer after reports from individuals stating their identities had been stolen and money withdrawn from their bank accounts.

The police investigation traced back to a fuel pump on Hollywood Drive, which was found to have the skimmer device attached to the inside of the pump.

Police say the skimmer was recording information from customer debit cards, with the information then used to create duplicate credit cards.

Once made, the cards were then used to withdraw money from the victims accounts through teller machines.

A photograph of a white male, about six feet tall with blonde or brown hair has been posted, and may be associated with the case.