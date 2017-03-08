Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing an instructor’s computer.

Security Director David Wallace, of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, said an instructor reported the computer, carrying bag, and power cords were taken from his office.

A campus video showed a man leaving the Anderson Building with the computer bag.

He was described as a black male with red braids, wearing jeans, a dark jacket and Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Paducah police are now seeking to identify the individual.