Jackson police are searching for two black men who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Verizon Wireless store.

Police say on December 16th and December 27th, video captured each suspect taking the merchandise from the business.

The December 16th burglar is a stocky built, medium to light skin complexion black make, who was wearing all dark clothing.

The suspect from the 27th burglary is a taller, slim build dark complexion man, with corn rows in his hair.