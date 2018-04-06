Police are seeking the identity of a man who may be making his own bar codes for products at Wal-Mart.

Union City police reports said officers were called to the store on West Reelfoot Avenue, after a white male had returned an item to the service desk and received cash.

The man then went to the electronics section and put a router in a shopping cart, and changed the bar code on the package.

At the checkout lane, the man reportedly paid $34.97, when the actual price of the router was $274 dollars.

The police report said a similar problem has been reported at the Wal-Mart store in Fulton, and the two may possibly be connected.