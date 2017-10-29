Martin Police Department are continuing their investigatinginto the death of at Martin woman while her husband is being sought for questioning.

Police Chief Don Teal said the body of Mrs. Barbara Higg was discovered at her home at 146 Brooks Drive in Martin. Her husband, Eric Higgs is being sought for questioning in her death.

A request has been issued for law enforcement to be on the lookout for a person of interest and a vehicle that he may be traveling in. Eric D. Higgs, is a blck male, 46 years of age, 6’2” tall, weighing approx. 200 lbs., brown eyes and black hair. He is possibly driving a 2016 Audi A3 sedan, white in color, bearing TN tag # 0G70H1.

Any information can be forwarded to Martin Police Department at (731)587-5355 or CrimeStoppers at (731)587-2611.