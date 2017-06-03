A pallet of fertilizer stacked on top of pool chemicals collided and caused a vapor reaction at Rural King in Martin Friday night as the store was closing.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers says Rural King employees tried to offset the chemical reaction but had to call the fire department to help. Several gallon jugs of pool chemical burst and mixed with the fertilizer causing the severe vapor reaction.

Chief Summers said the chemical vapors caused two fire fighters to go to the emergency room but were checked out “ok” and released.

The District 9 Hazzard team from Dyersburg and Union City were on hand to assist in the air quality monitoring and wore special chemical suits during the event.

Chief Summers says no Rural King employees were hurt and Union City, Dyersburg and Sharon provided mutual aid. A TEMA representative was also on the scene. Chief Summers said Cine Theatre patrons were evacuated as a precaution because of the proximity of the theatre to the Rural King farm and home store