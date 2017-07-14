Union City police are investigating a possible homicide.

Police officers were called just after 2:00 Thursday to 103 North Jernigan Drive Apartments, where fire and EMS personnel were on the scene of a 49 year old deceased male.

Police learned that the victim, James Elkins, appeared to have died from some type of blunt force trauma to the head and other areas of the body.

His body was transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Memphis for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the death of Mr. Elkins, or have had contact with him the past few days, are urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.