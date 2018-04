Weather Service officials say the Ken-Tenn area may see some strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Current forecasts show the storm possibilities becoming the greatest late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Reports indicate damaging straight line winds and hail will be the greatest threat, but a tornado outbreak is not anticipated.

Temperatures during the day will be near the mid-70’s, with winds during the day out of the South from 15-to-35 miles per hour.