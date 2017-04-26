The National Weather Service says the Ken-Tenn area could be in store for some severe thunderstorms late this evening and tonight.

Forecasters say there is a slight chance of storms after 4:00 this afternoon, which is around 20-percent, but a greater possibility tonight between the hours of 7:00 and 1:00.

The primary threat of the storms will be damaging winds, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Forecasts also indicate there is the possibility of around one inch of rainfall overnight tonight.