Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have announced their plans for traffic safety checkpoints in their 11-county coverage district.

Troopers will be checking for vehicle equipment deficiencies, along with appropriate registration, insurance and valid drivers license.

Officers will also be looking for motorists operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and those not wearing seat belts or using child restraint seats.

Drivers encountering a traffic checkpoint are requested to have their operators license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance available.

Local sites for possible checkpoints includes five locations in Graves County, three sites in Hickman County and two locations in Fulton County.