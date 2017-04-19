Troopers with the Mayfield Post 1 Interdiction Team, of Kentucky State Police, made a big seizure this week.

During a traffic violation stop of a vehicle near the 47-mile marker in Lyon County, the officers observed criminal behavior by the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, the Troopers located marijuana edibles, along with 75-pounds of a high grade of the leafy drug.

Upon the discovery, 37 year old Micheal Wilson, of Edmonds, Washington, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in marijuana greater than five pounds.