Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, worked a single vehicle fatality at the 64 mile marker on Interstate 24, on Monday.

State Police were notified by Trigg County dispatch of the collision at approximately 5:44 in the afternoon.

Preliminary investigations show 59 year old Bobby L. Lewis II, of Princeton, was traveling westbound on I-24 in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

For an unknown reason, Lewis ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a bridge embankment.

Reports said Lewis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Trigg County Coroner.