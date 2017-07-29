Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still investigating a fatal Utility Task Vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Tennessee woman.

Reports said Troopers were called to a location in Trigg County on Friday night, where three people were involved in the UTV crash in Cadiz.

Investigations showed 34 year old Jamie Hodges, of Cottontown, was operating the Honda Pioneer UTV that overturned for unknown reasons.

Ms. Hodges was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two passengers did not require medical attention.

Ms. Hodges was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.