Kentucky State Police Post 1 Lieutenant Kyle Nall was among 47 graduates who completed the twelve-week Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute.

This was the 137th Course SPI offered and included officers from 18 different states representing 39 law enforcement agencies.

The course curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically and technically competent law enforcement managers who are capable of assuming positions of leadership in their respective agencies.

Nall was selected as Class Valedictorian which is the highest honor achievable in a SPI graduating class. While achieving a 99.55 GPA, he also served as class vice president.

Nall is a 15-year veteran of KSP where he is currently assigned to the Mayfield Post as the Investigations Supervisor.

He is the son of Michael and Deborah Nall, both of Wingo, Ky.