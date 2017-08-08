Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Mayfield have released their monthly activity report for the month of July.

During the 31 day period, Troopers issued 1,423 citations, that included 473 speeding tickets and 236 violations for seat belt and child restraint seats.

For the month, reports showed 719 calls for service, with 229 criminal arrests and 40 driving under the influence arrests being made.

During the month, Troopers also investigated 49 collisons, with three fatalities investigated by Post 1.

Through August 1st, the Post 1 District has reported 36 traffic related fatalities, with fifteen of the victims not wearing seat belts at the time of their accident.

The report said four fatalities involved the suspected use of drugs or alcohol, with two pedestrians struck and killed.