Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, have released their monthly report for the month of March.

For the 31 days, reports indicate Troopers issued 1,253 citations in their 11 county coverage area, that included 351 for speeding and 205 for seat belt and child restraint seat violations.

During the month, Troopers made 203 criminal arrests, 18 driving under the influence arrests and opened 77 criminal cases.

During the period, Post 1 received 615 calls for service, and also investigated 31 collisions.