A Kentucky State Police Trooper at Post 1, who was honored for his work in DUI enforcement, has been arrested for the same charge.

In December of 2016, Trooper Paul Hale was recognized during the Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement ceremony for his work in taking impaired motorists off the road.

On Tuesday night, Hale was arrested by fellow Trooper Brett Miller after an incident in Carlisle County.

A police report said Hale was off duty when he called Trooper Miller at approximately 9:30, saying he was on his way to an individuals house who had threatened his wife.

The report said Hale had slurred speech and was upset, and admitted to drinking.

In the narrative, Trooper Miller stated that he could hear an engine running, and reportedly told Hale to driving.

Miller and other Troopers found Hale at his Bardwell home at 9:57, with his admittance to driving down to the end of the road near the home.

Being very steady on his feet, and slurred in speech, the report said Hale could not complete a sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence.

He was lodged in the Ballard County Jail and released at 8:15 on Thursday morning.

An arraignment date in Carlisle County District Court has been set for January 3rd.