After a warm spell spilled over from Christmas the past couple of days, temperatures are expected to drop down with highs in the 40s and 50s in the Ken Tenn area this week.

There’s a high of 52 and it’ll be sunny today, though the temperature dips to a chilly low of 30 tonight.

Tomorrow there’s a chance of showers from morning all the way into the night with a high of 57 and low of 37.

Thursday, temperatures begin to resemble winter time again with a high of 47 and it’ll be sunny while the low is 28 Thursday evening.

It’ll be sunny once again on Friday but chilly with a high of 44 and a low of 32.