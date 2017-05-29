Unrelated to weather, about 4,600 of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members’ homes and businesses had their power back restored last night after a two hour interruption..

G-M-E-C spokesperson Rita Alexander said a malfunction at the Trenton substation disrupted power in Gibson, Dyer and Obion Counties. The outages occurred about 6:50pm Sunday night and power was restored around 9 pm.

Meanwhile WCMES customers should all have their power back on following high winds and rain over the weekend.

Saturday night’s storms caused trees to fall and power to go out when electrical lines were damaged. Lineman and other WCMES employees worked through Sunday to get the electrical service back up to customers.

A number of trees were split in half, topped over and many trees lost their limbs. Some minor damage was reported to roofs, barns and homes. Gusts to 60 miles per hour were reported and a tornado was spotted on radar Saturday night in Palmersville.