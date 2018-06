Union City Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey said a bird caused a brief power outage in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Bailey said the bird got into some bus work at the Reelfoot substation, causing the entire system to go out.

Due to the heavy currents and expensive equipment in the substation, Bailey said the system does not automatically close back, and must be manually restored.

The outage affected the eastern part of the city, and lasted about 12 minutes.