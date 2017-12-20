Union City Electric System Manager Jerry Bailey said the system lost power to the majority of its customers Tuesday, when a Tennessee Valley Authority 161,000 volt circuit breaker in the Reelfoot Avenue substation failed.

After isolating the circuit breaker, Bailey said power was restored to most of the system’s customers in about an hour.

The southwest part of Union City Electric’s service area was able to keep power, since it was not currently being fed from that substation.

Bailey said TVA will be running tests on the circuit breaker over the next few days to determine the cause of the failure.

Due to the extended time for the outage, Union City Electric System’s internet customers and Jackson Energy Authority’s Union City phone customers also lost service.

Plans are being developed to make the system more resilient to extended outages.

Bailey said the Union City Electric System regrets the outage and inconvenience caused to its customers.