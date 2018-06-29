Weakley County Municipal Electric system crew members worked through the night to get power restored to customers who lost electricity because of heavy storms that moved through the area.

Superintendent Farron Collins said Dresden and Gleason area were hard hit with outages because of trees falling across power lines. A few customers remain without electricity and the electric company is working to get those customers back on line. Lightning strikes caused circuits to fail but were reset a short time later.

The storm included strong winds at 50 miles an hour and heavy rains that approached the area around 8 PM Thursday night bringing about an inch of rain. Mr. Collins praised electric company workers who braved the wind and rain to restore power and said this was the third consecutive night storms played havoc with the power lines.

Anyone who remains without power is asked to call the electric company. Emergency Management Agency Director Dustin Kemp said there may still be cases where trees will fall because of a saturation of moisture at the root system of trees. He cautioned motorist to be careful when traveling rural roads because limbs and trees can fall quickly