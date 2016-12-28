Union City police were called to the 600 block of East Martin Luther King Drive, where a car had struck a utility pole.

Police reports said officers arrived on the scene to find severe damage done to the vehicle, with the electric pole broke and power lines hanging in tree limbs.

Officers spoke with the driver of the car, 27 year old Adrian Meadows of Union City, who had suffered some injury to his lip and mouth area.

Meadows told officers that he was traveling East, and was forced to swerve to miss an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound.

A police check showed that Meadows was operating the vehicle on revoked license for failure to pay fines.

He was issued citations for driving on revoked license, driving a vehicle with the wrong tags and failure to maintain in a traffic lane.

The Union City Electric System was called to repair the damaged pole and lines, with the Union City Fire Department also on scene due to the lines causing an electric arc.