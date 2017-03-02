Linemen with the Gibson Electric Corporation are still working today to restore power to those affected by storms in the area.

Reports this morning showed 119 customers still without power, with 28 outages scattered from Carlisle County, in Western Kentucky, down to Gibson County.

The storms that occurred Tuesday night, into early Wednesday morning, created outages that affected around 8,000 customers in the cooperatives two state coverage area.

Gibson Electric officials say crews from Southwest Electric, Pickwick Electric and Lexington Electric have been offering assistance in helping restore the service back to the affected homes and businesses.

Power poles being blown down, along with trees and limbs falling onto the lines, have been a major part of the issue affecting customers without service.