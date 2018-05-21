High winds and hard rains caused havoc over the weekend for WCMES customers in Weakley County. Power outages were reported in Dresden, Greenfield and Sharon Saturday and high winds caused a power line to lose connectivity turning off the lights for some Martin residents Sunday afternoon.

WCMES worked overtime this weekend to restore electricity and the system sustained some damage to some lines. They will be working again today to make repairs on the system that may disrupt some customer service today.

The National Weather Service issued some warnings over the weekend for northwest Tennessee regarding rain and high winds. Thunderbolt stations reported the weather updates Saturday during the hard winds and rains.