The Powerball lottery jackpot has now grown to over $200 million dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Lottery players in both Tennessee and Kentucky can now purchase tickets for the next drawing, which stands at $209 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers on Wednesday night, that person could choose to take a one-time lump sum payout of $124.4 million dollars before taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at multiple locations in the Ken-Tenn area.