The Powerball lottery jackpot for tonight’s game has now grown to over $400 million dollars.

Lottery officials say the multi-state drawing tonight is for an estimated $403 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in this drawing, that person could choose to take a one-time lump sum payout of $243.9 million dollars before taxes.

The Powerball lottery game is played in 44 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.