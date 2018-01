Fulton County High School was one of many locations around Kentucky Tuesday night, where residents gathered to show their support for the people of Marshall County.

A large crowd gathered for the short prayer service, which began with a message from Fulton County’s Fiscal Court Treasurer, Leslie Woods.

Those attending gathered around the gymnasium floor and held hands, as Bro. Dwayne Uzzle, of Union City’s First Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, offered the prayer.