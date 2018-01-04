Some fish in the Big Sandy River have unusually high levels of mercury and shouldn’t be eaten.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has placed a precautionary advisory on Largemouth Bass in the Big Sandy River

TWRA Fishery Biologist Frank Fiss says expecting mothers, nursing women, and children should avoid eating Bass from the river altogether.

All others should limit their consumption to one meal per month.

Fiss says other species such as Bluegill and Crappie have been tested and do not contain traces of mercury.