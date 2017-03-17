The state veterinarian for Tennessee is urging all poultry owners to take extra precautions to protect their flocks from illness.

Dr. Charles Hatcher said measures are underway to protect the poultry population from exposure to the avian influenza.

Dr. Hatcher is urging all backyard and commercial poultry farmers to keep their birds at home for now, which means no poultry exhibitions, festivals, flea markets or auctions.

The move is in response to the detection of two highly pathogenic avian influenza cases confirmed at two poultry farms in Lincoln County this month.

On March 8th, a lower strain of the bird flu was detected at a commercial farm in Giles County.

Both strains do no affect the food supply, and pose a very low risk to humans.

